Peter Obi: If You Can’t Respect Appeal Court Order, Don’t Go To Any Court To Seek Justice -Abayomi Arabambi

The National Publicity Secretary for the Lamidi Apapa group of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, has claimed that Peter Obi and Julius Abure’s group intend to launch Athan Achonu’s governorship campaign in Imo State despite knowing about the Appeal Court judgement that nullified his candidature. On Arise , Arabambi stated that if Obi can’t accept the decision of the Appeal Court in Imo, he shouldn’t go to any court seeking justice. Obi is currently before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Arabambi claims, “Now, even they are planning something.” Even though they are aware that the Court of Appeal has declared Senator Athan’s candidature null and void, they nonetheless stated their desire to have him inaugurated. We received a message from Mr. Peter Obi, Abure, and co. saying that they want to inaugurate him. In response, we told them that we are still in the election petition tribunal and that the Court of Appeal is where the PEPT is located. You claimed you’re moving forward while also saying, “all eyes on the judiciary”; are there two sets of rules-makers in Nigeria? One and only.

And he continued, “If you can’t respect the judgement of the court, you shouldn’t go to any court to seek justice. The Court of Appeal in Imo ruled that “this man is not your candidate for the simple reason that you conducted your primary in disobedience to the order of FCT High Court,” and it is a matter of law that if you disobey a court order, you cannot then go before another court and claim you want justice.

Start watching at 8:00

writer11 (

)