Peter Obi: “If Another Govt Takes Over Power In Lagos Many People Will Go To Prison” – Dele Farotimi

A spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has alleged that a lot of people will be jailed if another government comes into power in Lagos State. He made this statement during an exclusive interview with Rudolf Okonkwo (Dr. Damages)

According to Farotimi, LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has proven that he is someone who can be trusted in his public space, unlike other members of the ruling class in Nigeria. He said Obi who was governor of Anambra for 8 years has been succeeded by two governors and no one has accused him of stealing, and that if a different government takes over power in Lagos State many people will be sent to prison.

According to Farotimi “I don’t know what else Peter Obi does in his personal space but the man has proven in his public space that he can be trusted. You can not say the same for other members of the Nigerian ruling class. His enemies succeeded him in office as governor, what has happened? How many of them have brought out anything to stick on him like stealing? Let me tell you why Lagos became as desperate as it became on March 18, the level of stealing and malfeasance in Lagos State for the last 24 years, if another government should take over power in Lagos State many people will go to prison. They will rot in Jail. Peter spent 8 years in office as governor, he has been succeeded in office by two governors, none of whom have any reason political or personal to cover him and, nobody has come out”

(Watch the video of the exclusive interview from 6:15 minutes)

Christar4 (

)