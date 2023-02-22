Peter Obi: I Want Igbo Men To Stop Doing Emotional Politics, Nigerians Are Not Yet Ready -Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu on Wednesday, said that Nigerians are not yet ready for Igbo presidency. He stated this while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘The Verdict’, where he opinionated on the chances of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi on Saturday.

The Abia North Senator said that with all the experience he has gathered over the years about the presidency and in politics generally, he discovered that Igbos do politics emotionally but are good businessman. He concluded that Peter Obi will not win the 2023 polls.

He said, “I’m well-experienced; I ran for President in 2007 and I’m not sure Nigerians are not yet ready for a President of Igbo extraction. I’m not sure because I have tried to nose around that. We have five other regions to come up with and I am not sure. The people of the South-East are the best professionals but not the best politicians. We do politics with emotions and I want Igbos to stop doing politics with emotions; I want Igbos to do practical politics”.

Source: Punch Newspaper

