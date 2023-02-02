This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi: How We Proved El-Rufai Wrong in Kaduna By Holding 3 Successful Rallies -Kenneth Okonkwo

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo, has recalled what the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, once said before his principal, Peter Obi, started making inroads into the North. Speaking on News Central, Kenneth recalled how the APC leader had doubted if Peter Obi could gather 200 people for his presidential rally in Kaduna.

In response to the topic, Kenneth Okonkwo said, “Kaduna State is an example.” You may recall that the governor of Kaduna State said we could not even gather 200 people for our political rally. However, we have conducted three successful political rallies in Kaduna State.

He added, “We held a rally in Kaduna, Zaria, and Kafanchan.” We are no longer a social media sensation, but a Nigerian sensation. We are also trying to hold multiple rallies in Adamawa State aside from the town hall meetings. What else do you expect from a man like Peter Obi? He has the capacity to visit multiple places within a state. I wonder if you expect the same from other presidential candidates.

You may recall Governor El-Rufai’s tweet regarding Peter Obi’s rally in Kaduna State last year (attached above).

You can watch the interview here. (11:00 minute)

