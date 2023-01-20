Peter Obi Has Vital And Responsive Energy – AY Comedian

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Nigerian Comedian and TV Show host, Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known by his stage name, A.Y, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as one having vital and responsive energy.

He said in a tweet his verified Twitter handle after hosting the Labour Party candidate on his A.Y Live show on Thursday night. During the show, Obi fielded many questions on the state of the nation and the Obidient movement.

The show was streamed live on A.Y’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts, which boast a combined over 23 million followers.

Tweeting after the show, A.Y commended Obi’s ability to tackle all questions thrown at him during the show.

He wrote:

“Last night, Q & A with @PeterObi on the AY Show simply confirmed that he has vital & responsive energy.

“I personally loved the way he handled the questions on the live program, viewed by millions of Nigerians around the world.

“I do hope d other candidates would honour my open invitation.”

