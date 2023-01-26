Peter Obi Has Structural Problem, I’ll Rather Choose Between The Devil And Deep Blue Sea – Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammad, a former director in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council PCC, has said that she will rather choose between the devil and the deep blue sea than support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Naja’Atu made this known during an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show program on Thursday, the 26th of January, 2023.

It was reported that Naja’Atu resigned from her appointment with the APC and Tinubu’s campaign team a few days ago even though Tinubu’s campaign council claimed that she was sacked for being a mole in the team.

Speaking further on why she chose to support the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming general elections, she said that she would rather choose between the devil and the deep blue sea, referring to Tinubu and Atiku, instead of Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

She explained that she is not supporting Atiku for anything… On the reason she is not considering Peter Obi at all, she said that Peter Obi is a movement, and is the first time the Nigerian youths are having a voice and coming together to form some kind of movement.

In fact, the movement will outlive Peter Obi because this is about the youth clamoring for a change not him personally.

But the problem is that they have a structural problem.

Naja’Atu explained that this was the same structural problem Buhari had since 2003 when he couldn’t become the president despite the ‘cult followership’ getting him millions of votes.

In her words:

“This movement will outlive Mr. Peter Obi. What I said is that they have a structural problem. I will give you an example; Buhari, since 2003, was getting 15 million votes, but he could not be president, why? Despite the cult-followership the north gave to Buhari, why didn’t he win? He did not win because he had structural problems. It took the alliance, which he had rejected severally with the southwest in particular, that he was able to become president.

That is the only reason. There is no luxury of time, and that is why I said I am choosing between a devil and a deep blue sea.”

