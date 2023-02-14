Peter Obi Has Only South-East Support, South-South Votes Would Be Shared Equally With PDP – Keyamo

With about ten days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi will only enjoy the votes of South East.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state is among the front-runners in the forthcoming February 25th presidential election. Other strong candidates include Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Asiwaju Tinubu.

Speaking to Punch Newspaper in an exclusive interview, the Minister of State For Labour and Employment said the vote of the South South will be shared between Labour party and Peoples Democratic Party.

Hear him “He only has the South-East support but the South-South would be shared equally with the PDP. I said it before and I am saying it again.” Punch Newspaper quoted Festus Keyamo as saying.

