NEWS

Peter Obi Has Only South-East Support, South-South Votes Would Be Shared Equally With PDP – Keyamo

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 59 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Has Only South-East Support, South-South Votes Would Be Shared Equally With PDP – Keyamo

With about ten days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi will only enjoy the votes of South East. 

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state is among the front-runners in the forthcoming February 25th presidential election. Other strong candidates include Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Asiwaju Tinubu. 

Speaking to Punch Newspaper in an exclusive interview, the Minister of State For Labour and Employment said the vote of the South South will be shared between Labour party and Peoples Democratic Party. 

Hear him “He only has the South-East support but the South-South would be shared equally with the PDP. I said it before and I am saying it again.” Punch Newspaper quoted Festus Keyamo as saying. 

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds
News )

#Peter #Obi #SouthEast #Support #SouthSouth #Votes #Shared #Equally #PDP #KeyamoPeter Obi Has Only South-East Support, South-South Votes Would Be Shared Equally With PDP – Keyamo Publish on 2023-02-14 12:31:33



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 59 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu has become a problem for everybody, he Doesn’t care about the yoruba people -Femi Okurounmu

6 mins ago

2023: Momodu reacts as El-Rufai vows Tinubu would reverse Buhari’s policies, gives update on Wike

10 mins ago

They Let me Go On Bail But Instructed Me To Report Back On Wednesday – Fani Kayode

17 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Why Nigerians Won’t Vote For APC, PDP -Kwankwaso, Why I Campaign In Markets -Obi

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button