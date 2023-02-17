Peter Obi has not been projected to win an APC state, says Minister for Labour Festus Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The statement made by the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, regarding Peter Obi’s chances of winning an APC state in the upcoming 2023 elections, reveals a lot about the current political climate in Nigeria. Keyamo’s assertion that the PDP is fragmented while the APC is united is a clear indication of the prevailing sentiment among the ruling party.

However, it is important to note that elections are not won based solely on the unity of a political party. Other factors such as the popularity of the candidates, their track record, and the political climate in a particular state also play a significant role in determining the outcome of an election.

Peter Obi is a well-known figure in Nigerian politics, having served as a former governor of Anambra state. While his chances of winning an APC state may be slim, it is important to acknowledge that he is a formidable candidate with a track record of delivering on his promises.

Ultimately, it is up to the Nigerian people to decide who they want to lead them. It is therefore important for all political parties to focus on presenting their best candidates and policies to the electorate rather than relying on empty rhetoric and divisive politics.

https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1626658069777096709?t=gwISDCH9noH6_KKxpbyEvg&s=19

SOURCE; CHANNEL TV

