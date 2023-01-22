This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Has No Serious Relationship With Labour Party – APC NWC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee has dismissed former Anambra State Governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as an election merchant who has no affinity with the Labour movement in the country.

The National Vice Chairman, North West of the party, Salihu Lukman made the claim in a statement, where he recalled Obi’s previous political affiliations with the All Progressives Grand Alliance, his defection to the People’s Democratic Party and his sudden move to the Labour Party. He said that there is no ideological standpoint to Obi’s politics but rather a focus on using a platform to win elections.

Lukman also noted that the Labour Party has been embroiled in leadership crisis and questioned how Obi is using his campaign to negotiate the resolution of the crisis within the party.

He argued that Obi is indifferent and alien to any ideological standpoint that can bring him close to the working class, which is the primary constituency of the Labour Party. He also compared the political careers of the Presidential candidates from other opposition parties, such as Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, who also have a history of changing political platforms.

The APC chieftain submitted that the only candidate who has a clear political roadmap for the defeat of the PDP is Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the APC.

He highlighted that Tinubu’s emergence as the Presidential candidate of the APC was the product of open internal contest and that many party leaders who contested against him are now working for his victory. He also emphasized that many members of the APC are supporting Tinubu as part of their ongoing campaign to build the APC as a progressive party, capable of producing accountable leaders.

