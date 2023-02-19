This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi has no political godfather, group tells Nigerians

Mr Marcel Ngobgehei, Head of Strategy and 50mindstions for the Global March, made the call during the Obidient Global March in Abuja.

This, according to Ngobgehei, was caused by the political climate being marked by money bag and godfather politics.

He claimed that Nigerians had the chance to alter the country’s political narrative in the general elections of 2023.

According to him, the Obidient Movement was founded on the notion of saving Nigeria by installing trustworthy leaders.

So, at the beginning, the obedient movement gathered and declared that Nigeria needed to advance the way other civilized nations are doing.

“We used various techniques and found a candidate that is distinct from who we have in the nation’s political arena where we have significant pockets.

This is because, when people sponsor your candidate, that baggage becomes baggage, and we don’t want that for our candidate.

“When he takes office, they’ll try to persuade him to remember that they put him there, but Peter Obi has no political baggage, so no one can claim that they put him there,”

Ngobgehei asserted that the people make up the Labour Party’s structure and that they would exert all of their efforts to ensure Obi’s victory. He also noted that Obi had achieved this level of success thanks to the support of the populace and his notary political father.

He said that through mobilizing resources and people, the group had employed several techniques to advance his bid for the presidency.

He urged Nigerians to choose their leader wisely rather than sell their votes.

“It’s a new period when the youth chooses who will lead them as president, not someone who is pushed on them by some shady characters or a bunch of delegates somewhere. Enough is enough.”

According to Ms. Nina Atalor, the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council’s (PCC) focal point for support groups, the party has so far included women in its operations.

She claimed it was a sign that women would gain a lot and receive support from Peter Obi’s administration.

The majority of our regional and state coordinators are women, who are well-positioned and have demonstrated their abilities. The female gender is well represented.

“Not just the young people, but also the female gender, this is our time.

Peter Obi, our principal, has frequently stated his interest in women and how to position and strengthen us.

For a better country, Atalor urged Nigerians to cast their ballots for Obi in large numbers.

