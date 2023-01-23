‘Peter Obi Has Enough Money To Spend On PDP Primary But He Had The Courage To Walk Away’ – Sen. Ogun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Serghuis Ogun, a member of the House of Representatives representing Esan North East and Esan South East has alleged that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi didn’t leave the PDP because he wasn’t unable to compete against Atiku and Nyesom Wike.

Senator Ogun stated that Peter Obi is a billionaire but he doesn’t shove it in their faces and that this is why they respect him as a politician. According to him, Obi act of leaving the party implies that not everybody in the PDP can be rated as a corrupt person. He pointed out that this serves as a lesson for them.

He said, ”Being a PDP member doesn’t make you a criminal. He was in the PDP when he unsuccessfully tried to be Nigeria’s vice president with Atiku Abubakar in 2019. He even tried to be the PDP Presidential candidate, but the politics in the party made it obvious to him that it would be impossible to win. This is why some of us in the PDP respect him. He has enough money to spend in the primary but doing so does not make sense to him. He had the courage to walk away. We need that kind of courage in Aso rock.”



