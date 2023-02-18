This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi has done what I couldn’t do; his place in history excellent: Pius Anyim

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has hailed Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), for leading a solid campaign and achieving a political feat he couldn’t achieve.

“I must state here and always that I am proud of his excellency Peter obi for doing what I could not do,” Mr Anyim said in a statement signed on Friday.

Mr. Anyim asserted that Mr. Obi had entered the political equation for the 2023 presidential race and expressed his pride in the LP flag bearer for carrying out Mr. Obi’s duties since he was unable to do it personally.

“To his excellency Peter Obi’s credit, he has today become a factor in the political equation of the 2023 presidential elections,” he continued.

In the statement made available to the media, Mr. Anyim stated that despite losing the presidential primary elections, he was still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As a leader and a responsible citizen of Nigeria who should and actually does place Nation above and above my own interest, I opted to remain in the PDP after the presidential primaries, I want to make that very clear, he added.

Prior to the PDP presidential primaries, before Mr. Obi switched allegiances to the LP, Mr. Anyim said he had met with Mr. Obi, and the two had agreed that the presidency should be allocated to the South-east.

Regarding the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi, the former senate president said, “I am to say that I was in the PDP presidential primaries with H/E Peter Obi and others at some point. We all from the South-East met and resolved to work together to ensure that the presidential position was zoned to the South-East and that whoever among us got the ticket should be supported by others.

If there is a high voter turnout during the presidential election, a stears poll predicts Mr. Obi’s win.

