Peter Obi Has Denied Taking A Picture With Biafra Agitator Simon Ekpa

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has denied taking a photo with self-proclaimed Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa.

Obi issued the denial in reaction to a ‘photoshopped image with Ekpa’ that went viral. Speaking through Diran Onifade, the Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Obi stated that people intent to present his image in a negative way were behind the manipulated image.

Onifade statement read: “Obi-Datti Media office notes that the scenario is exactly what played out in the photoshopped picture of the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, allegedly standing with the Finland-based irritant Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, all in a desperate move to drag Obi’s name into disrepute by linking him with the ugly story that Ekpa has become in Nigeria.

“For clarity, the photo was taken by Obi while standing with an admirer on a Virgin Flight on Friday, July 21, 2023.””In order to authenticate their filthy and disgustingly dirty act, they inserted a picture of Aisha Yusuf behind them.”

New Source: DAILY POST

