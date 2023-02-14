NEWS

Peter Obi Has Campaigned In Places Where Others Have Not Gone – Dele Farotimi

With about ten days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Spokesman of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Farotimi has said that his candidate has visited several places as part of his political engagement. 

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi is among the front-runners in the February 25th presidential. Other strong candidates include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, and Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress. 

Speaking during today’s edition of Sunrise Daily on Channels Television, Farotimi said better Obi has gone to places where other candidates are afraid to go. 

Hear him “Peter Obi has campaigned in places where others have not gone. He goes everywhere in Nigerians. He even went as far as southern Borno in spite of hesitation from his security team” Farotimi stated. 

https://www.facebook.com/100044332811138/posts/pfbid0PLYvCGMvnVhDpKf4GgwXiVqCAhjB9HNxVRkKJekYMmrwiVpsvTXdmDxprARgJACAl/?app=fbl

