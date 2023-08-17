Peter Obi Has Been And Still Is A Beacon, Attracting Individuals Who Were Drawn To Him – Akin Osuntokun

The Director General of Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Mr Akin Osuntokun, has noted that the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the just concluded presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has been a beacon, attracting individuals who were drawn to him, noting that the attraction was largely due to the potential people saw in his presidency and what he could offer to them as a president.

Speaking further, Mr Osuntokun made it known that Peter Obi is undergoing a noticeable unraveling which in truth shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. He went further and made it known that it is almost inevitable that more individuals who hold a close connection to him will end up betraying him.

Mr Akin Osuntokun made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Thursday evening.

He wrote: “He is undergoing a noticeable unraveling, which, in truth, shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. Obi has been and still is a beacon, attracting individuals who were drawn to him. This attraction was largely due to the potential they saw in his presidency and what it could offer them. It’s almost inevitable that more individuals who hold a closer connection to him will end up betraying.”

Mr Peter Obi’s emergence as the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate and his popularity came as a surprise to many Nigerians. Within a space if of a year after declaring his intention to contest for presidency, he was able to gather millions of followers and was able get over 6 million votes, thereby changing the political landscape of the country by emerging as the third force. Though Peter Obi lost the election, going by the results declared by the INEC, but many people are of the notion that he actually won the election.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)