Peter Obi Has Already Crossed The Rubicon — David Hundeyin

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Popular Nigerian journalist and founder of west Africa week, David Hundeyin has come out to explain why he thinks that the labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has crossed the Rubicon.

David Hundeyin made this explanation while releasing a statement his official Twitter handle few hours ago.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by David Hundeyin, he said; “Peter Obi has already crossed the rubicon, so all this “they’re all the same” and “none of them is a saint” talk is a waste of Seun Kuti’s time. It has zero impact at this point except to piss people off. The time for all this chat was like a year ago. Far too late now”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by David Hundeyin his twitter handle;

