Peter Obi Gives N1.5 million to Family of Slain LP Women Leader in Kafanchan, Victoria Chimtex

On Saturday, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and his campaign train took a second wave of their presidential campaign to southern Kaduna, after which Peter Obi and his diaspora supporters gifted the family of the late Labour Party’s women leader, Mrs. Victoria Chimtex, a whopping sum of N1.5 million.

Recall that Mrs. Victoria Chimtex, the Labour Party (LP) women leader in Manchok, Kaura LGA, Kaduna State, was murdered in cold blood on November 28, 2022, by unknown gunmen, who left her husband terribly injured afterward.

Following the conclusion of the rally in Kaduna state, Hon. Chike Amadichi, the Chairman of the Diaspora Committee of the Labour Party, revealed a post on Twitter that the group gifted the family of the deceased N700,000 as Peter Obi added N800,000 to the initial sum.

The group wrote, “This afternoon, January 21, 2023, on behalf of the Labour Party USA chapter, I presented a gift of N700,000 to support the family of our late woman leader in Kaduna state, Victoria Chimtex. In addition, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi graciously added N800,000 to make it a total of N1.5 million for the family. The presentation took place at the Kagoro Emir Palace in Kafanchan, southern Kaduna State.

