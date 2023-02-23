Peter Obi Fully And Strongly Supports The Cashless Policy Of The CBN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labor Party in Saturday’s presidential election, protestations by his supporters notwithstanding, is a rank hypocrite. He fully and strongly supports the cashless policy of the Central Bank which has caused grievous miseries and untold hardships to many Nigerians.

In fact, he vigorously defended the policy on the spurious ground that it has many benefits. As is often the case with Obi, he cites India as an example where a similar policy was initially met with protests, but India, Obi insists, is now reaping the benefits of a currency swap.

Despite being a vocal supporter of this awful policy which has wreaked havoc in the economic lives of most Nigerians, Obi counsels Nigerian voters to take their against against the terrible consequences of the policy to the polls.

In other words, on the one hand, Obi supports the policy wondering why Nigerians were getting antsy and impatient over it and at the same time, he urges voters to be angry over the policy and take their anger to the polling booths where, Obi hopes to harvest votes anchored on anger and frustration. Obi’s ”better Nigeria” may elevate hypocrisy to a fundamental principle of statecraft.

