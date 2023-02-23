NEWS

Peter Obi Fully And Strongly Supports The Cashless Policy Of The CBN

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labor Party in Saturday’s presidential election, protestations by his supporters notwithstanding, is a rank hypocrite. He fully and strongly supports the cashless policy of the Central Bank which has caused grievous miseries and untold hardships to many Nigerians.

In fact, he vigorously defended the policy on the spurious ground that it has many benefits. As is often the case with Obi, he cites India as an example where a similar policy was initially met with protests, but India, Obi insists, is now reaping the benefits of a currency swap.

Despite being a vocal supporter of this awful policy which has wreaked havoc in the economic lives of most Nigerians, Obi counsels Nigerian voters to take their against against the terrible consequences of the policy to the polls.

In other words, on the one hand, Obi supports the policy wondering why Nigerians were getting antsy and impatient over it and at the same time, he urges voters to be angry over the policy and take their anger to the polling booths where, Obi hopes to harvest votes anchored on anger and frustration. Obi’s ”better Nigeria” may elevate hypocrisy to a fundamental principle of statecraft.

Chilakem (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Our Challenges are enormous but we shall Prevail – Atiku says as he urges Nigerians to support Him

18 mins ago

PDP is not in the race, G-5 will not vote PDP – Dr Orji Uzo Kalu.

26 mins ago

Reactions As Security Officer Pushes Away A Boy Who Tried To Recreate Obi’s Viral Picture With Tinubu

35 mins ago

Pat Utomi Reacts To Old Video Of Him Saying That Lagos Was Lucky To Have Tinubu As Governor

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button