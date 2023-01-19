This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Flags Off Labour Party Campaign In Niger State

After the Labour Party (LP) event in the area came to an end, Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, praised his supporters in Niger State.

Today, January 19, 2023, at the Minnesota Polo Grounds, a sizable group of residents from the state welcomed the former governor of Anambra State, his running mate Datti, and other party leaders. This has previously been covered by Naija News.

State residents mirrored the gathering held on Wednesday in Kaduna State, when the Labour Party witnessed a big turnout. The state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, had bragged that Obi would only have 200 supporters at his campaign rally in the state.

Peter Obi claimed on his Twitter account that the interaction with the Niger electorate was highly successful.

He claimed that interacting with the state’s citizens throughout the mission to retake the nation from corrupt officials was a wonderful delight.

He stated: “Today, I had the honor of speaking with the wonderful people of Niger State as part of our continued effort to retake our country. It was an extremely fruitful engagement. I’m grateful to Niger State.

During the PDP Presidential Rally, Atiku praises Makinde

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, has praised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for organizing the presidential campaign rally well.

Speaking at the presidential campaign’s venue, Ibadan’s Mapo Hall, Atiku praised the state chapter of the party for making sure the event was “perfectly organized.”

“The people of Oyo state—let me use this opportunity once more to praise governor Makinde and the PDP in Oyo state for ensuring that this rally is carefully organized and well-orchestrated,” he remarked.

Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, who was also speaking at the rally, praised Makinde for the state’s successful campaign and said that the party is proud of the governor’s accomplishments. Makinde was conspicuously absent from the event.

