Peter Obi finally Reveals The Reason Why He Visits Markets For His Campaign

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has stated that his emphasis on transforming Nigeria from consumption to a production nation is at the heart of his motivation for visiting the markets as part of his campaign strategies.

In a one-on-one interview that aired on Channels TV on Monday night, Obi made this revelation. Speaking about his economic platform and execution plans, the LP presidential candidate said,

“My motivation for visiting markets is straightforward. I have always maintained that we must be able to transition from consumption to production and you cannot discuss achieving that without a foundation in the working markets.”

“I need to speak with traders and business people, as well as visit industrialists and farmers, to learn about their problems and be able to assure them that better times are ahead.”

The presidential candidate for the LP said, when asked about his economic program should he be elected president for these small enterprises, stated that the biggest employer of labour, the greatest productive sector in any economy, is micro, small, and medium enterprises. Every country, including China, India, and Indonesia, is fuelled by the same economy.

He continued by saying that the government’s tangible assistance is what enables the aforementioned micro-businesses to once again have trust in themselves.

He insisted, “We’ll make sure first that we address the issue of property and life security by safeguarding the nation.” In this manner, we will be able to allow our farmers to resume their work and raise agricultural output.

Can Peter Obi win the 2023 presidential election by visiting the markets, or is he wasting his time?

