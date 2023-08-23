Peter Obi finally opens up on why he did not conduct LG elections until his last year as Anambra Governor

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, recently shared his reasons for delaying local government elections in Anambra State until his last year in office while he was governor. He wrote about this on his official social media account after his visit to Edo State for the Labour Party’s campaign kickoff.

During his visit, Obi mentioned that he and the Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure, were warmly welcomed by the Edo State chapter. He engaged with the candidates, supporters, and people committed to a new Nigeria as they prepared for the State Local Government elections scheduled for September.

Obi explained that he chose not to hold local government elections until the final year of his tenure as Anambra governor. This decision was influenced by numerous legal disputes that arose, hindering him from conducting the elections earlier. He highlighted that despite this, he ensured that the funds allocated for local government development were well utilized for the benefit of Anambra state residents.

Moving forward, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate advised Edo State Labour Party candidates to prioritize tackling poverty and enhancing healthcare and education. He emphasized that by focusing on these areas, they could bring about comprehensive development across Nigeria through effective governance at the local level.

Obi concluded by expressing his belief that achieving these aspects of human development was feasible for them to accomplish.

