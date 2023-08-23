Peter Obi finally opens up on why he did not conduct LG elections until his last year as Anambra Gov

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential nominee, has recently shared the reasons behind his decision to postpone local government elections in Anambra State until the final year of his governorship tenure. He discussed this matter on his official social media profile following his participation in the Labour Party’s campaign launch in Edo State.

During his visit, Obi noted the warm reception he and the Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure, received from the Edo State chapter. He engaged with candidates, supporters, and individuals dedicated to a new Nigeria as they readied themselves for the State Local Government elections scheduled for September.

Obi clarified that he opted to defer local government elections until the last year of his time as the Anambra governor due to various legal disputes that emerged, impeding his ability to hold the elections earlier. Nonetheless, he emphasized that he ensured the funds allocated for local government development were effectively utilized for the betterment of Anambra’s residents.

In looking ahead, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections advised Labour Party candidates in Edo State to prioritize addressing poverty and improving healthcare and education. He stressed that by concentrating on these areas, they could drive comprehensive development throughout Nigeria through effective local governance.

