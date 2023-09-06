Peter Obi failed to prove alleged anomalies, malpractice, overvoting in petition against Tinubu-PEPT

According to a report by Sahara Reporters a few minutes ago, the Presidential election petition tribunal in their judgement said that Peter Obi and Labour Party failed to prove alleged anomalies, malpractice, over-voting and others in petition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, his vice.

Recalled that Peter Obi prayed the court to declare him as the candidate that secured the majority of the lawful votes cast, with the required constitutional spread of not less than 25 percent of the cross cast in at least two-thirds of the states of Nigeria and the FCT. He then asked the tribunal court to order a fresh election with the exclusion of Tinubu by the virtue of their non-qualification to participate in the election.

However, the tribunal today said that the petitioners, Peter Obi and Labour Party,

“Failed to specify the particular polling units and specific places where electoral malpractice occurred.” Justice Abba Mohammed who happens to be a member of the 5 panels of the presidential tribunal case said,

“Petitioners failed to specify the anomalies, the places where the anomalies occurred.” He also said that the petitioners failed to specify where overvoting occurred and the margin of lead of who won.

