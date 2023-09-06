NEWS

Peter Obi failed to prove alleged anomalies, malpractice, overvoting in petition against Tinubu-PEPT

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

According to a report by Sahara Reporters a few minutes ago, the Presidential election petition tribunal in their judgement said that Peter Obi and Labour Party failed to prove alleged anomalies, malpractice, over-voting and others in petition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, his vice.

Recalled that Peter Obi prayed the court to declare him as the candidate that secured the majority of the lawful votes cast, with the required constitutional spread of not less than 25 percent of the cross cast in at least two-thirds of the states of Nigeria and the FCT. He then asked the tribunal court to order a fresh election with the exclusion of Tinubu by the virtue of their non-qualification to participate in the election.

However, the tribunal today said that the petitioners, Peter Obi and Labour Party,

“Failed to specify the particular polling units and specific places where electoral malpractice occurred.” Justice Abba Mohammed who happens to be a member of the 5 panels of the presidential tribunal case said,

“Petitioners failed to specify the anomalies, the places where the anomalies occurred.” He also said that the petitioners failed to specify where overvoting occurred and the margin of lead of who won.

pecial (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PEPT: Reactions Trail Tribunal’s Decision To Strike Out APM’s Petition Seeking To Disqualify Tinubu

6 mins ago

Remarkable And Stunning Outfit Styles Mothers Can Rock To Look Lovely

8 mins ago

Tribunal dismisses APC’s suit against Peter Obi’s eligibility to contest election

12 mins ago

President Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President’s Double Nomination Case Dismissed on Technical Ground

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button