Peter Obi Factor Is A Real Factor, His Supporters Are Passionate -APC Chieftain, Efe Daku

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi’s candidacy will have a significant impact on the rapidly approaching presidential election, according to Efe Daku, a top APC official in Delta State. Peter Obi’s followers, according to him in a TVC interview, are ardent about his candidacy.

Elections are about reality, he asserted, and if you try to escape them on election day, you’re probably going to end up in a dead end.

People who support former governor Peter Obi are fervent in their advocacy, therefore the Peter Obi factor is a serious factor. He’ll get their support, that much is certain. In the country, especially in the southeast, you see it on the streets every day.

Therefore, if you’re doing election analysis and you downplay the impact Peter Obi will have in the east, you’re not doing it seriously.

The southeast has traditionally been more of a PDP stronghold, he claimed, thus the influence of Peter Obi’s nomination on the election would only be a problem for the PDP.



