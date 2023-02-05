NEWS

Peter Obi Expresses Gratitude After A Large Crowd Showed Up At The LP’s Rally In Ogun State.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 347 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As he conducted his presidential campaign in the states, Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, recently conveyed his gratitude to the people of Ogun State. An incredible number of people showed there to show their support for him.

A few images of the sizable throng that attended the Labour Party’s presidential event in the state were included with his article as well.

His remarks are “The PA Adebanjo’s presence at the Ogun State Rally gave it even more momentum. We will always be appreciative.”

When they saw this, a lot of individuals were astounded and responded to the post strongly, while others shared their ideas and opinions on what they had seen.

Since he was selected as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s fan following has grown.

What are your ideas and beliefs regarding this? Please share your opinions with us because we’ll be looking for them.

Bettertainment (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Gov. Makinde is Playing Politics With New Naira Notes Crisis -Alesta Wilcox

6 mins ago

“Tinubu Turned All The Area Boys In Lagos To Area Workers” – Comrade Adams Oshiomole

14 mins ago

Same People Who Condemned Buhari Are Still The Ones Praising Him For Doing The Right Thing- Kayemo

21 mins ago

Obi Will Get The Backing Of A National Assembly That Has Majority Of Opposition Members, Ireti Says

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button