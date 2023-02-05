Peter Obi Expresses Gratitude After A Large Crowd Showed Up At The LP’s Rally In Ogun State.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As he conducted his presidential campaign in the states, Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, recently conveyed his gratitude to the people of Ogun State. An incredible number of people showed there to show their support for him.

A few images of the sizable throng that attended the Labour Party’s presidential event in the state were included with his article as well.

His remarks are “The PA Adebanjo’s presence at the Ogun State Rally gave it even more momentum. We will always be appreciative.”

When they saw this, a lot of individuals were astounded and responded to the post strongly, while others shared their ideas and opinions on what they had seen.

Since he was selected as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s fan following has grown.

