Peter Obi Expresses Gratitude After A Large Crowd Showed Up At The LP’s Rally In Kano State.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, recently published something on social media. Many of Peter Obi’s fans and followers are talking about him after he shared a few pictures on his official Twitter profile showing him speaking to a sizable crowd at the Labour Party’s presidential rally in Kano State.

In order to convey his appreciation to the people who took the initiative to participate in the Presidential campaign, he never forgot to include a write-up with the images.

He said, “Thank you Kano State for the warm welcome, the vivacious gathering of Obidient supporters, and the exciting atmosphere.” You were instrumental in today’s triumph. Nigeria could become a new nation!

Many who saw this were astounded and responded favorably to the post, praising Peter Obi for being able to attract such a large following in the North, while others shared their ideas and comments on what they seen.

