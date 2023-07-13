Peter Obi Expresses Deep Concerns Over Rising Insecurity and Disruption of Activities in Nigeria

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter account, former Vice Presidential candidate Peter Obi voiced his increasing worries about the escalating insecurity and bloodshed in Nigeria. He specifically highlighted the North Central zone’s precarious situation and the continuous disruption of business and social activities in the South East region.

drew attention to the recent violent attacks in states like Benue and Plateau, emphasizing the alarming increase in cases of kidnapping, arson, and loss of lives. Citing the 1st Quarter Mass Atrocities Casualty Tracking Report, he revealed that over 1,230 Nigerians, including 79 security operatives, were killed, and more than 600 abductions were recorded in the first quarter of the year alone.

The Presidential candidate expressed deep concern that the current figures would likely surpass the ongoing Russia/Ukraine carnage. He condemned the unnecessary loss of innocent lives through communal clashes, banditry, and kidnapping activities, stressing that it is unacceptable for hundreds of lives to be needlessly wasted in Nigeria.

Obi highlighted the disturbing situation in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, where numerous lives and properties have been lost with limited resistance from security operatives. He also criticized the disruption of business and social activities in the South East due to a purported Sit-at-Home directive attributed to the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), which the group has publicly denied issuing.

While commending the South East Governors for their efforts in combating the menace, Obi urged for a more strategic and intelligence-driven approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people. He called on security agencies and the public to unite in addressing the criminal activities plaguing the region.

Additionally, Obi emphasized the need for critical stakeholders, including traditional, Christian, and Muslim leaders, to continue promoting peace among their communities. He urged all levels of government to take deliberate steps in addressing poverty and youth unemployment, as he believed that providing for the people’s basic needs would help tackle insecurity effectively.

The former Vice Presidential candidate concluded by highlighting the far-reaching implications of an insecure environment on development, as it deters potential investors from considering regions where their resources are not safe. He appealed for a collective effort to prioritize the value of human lives and to allete the hardships faced by the people.

