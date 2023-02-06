This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Expresses Condolences Over Tragic Loss of a former commissioner, Mrs. Dorcas Afeniforo

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed his condolences over the tragic loss of Mrs. Dorcas Afeniforo, a former commissioner for Women Affairs, who died in a fatal vehicular accident last Saturday. The news of her passing has deeply saddened the Nigerian community, and Peter Obi is among the many who have expressed their grief and support for her loved ones.

In a statement released by Peter Obi on his social media page, he described Mrs. Afeniforo as a pillar of strength and support to her community. He praised her for her unwavering commitment and her selfless contributions to society. He went on to offer his deepest sympathies to her family, the good people of Kwara State, and all those who were close to her, and prayed for the strength and comfort that they need during this difficult time.

The former commissioner met with the unfortunate incident while returning from a trip to Lagos state.

Aside Peter Obi, so many other politicians and tope personalities who knows Mrs Dorcas have taken to different social media platforms to share their pain.

Peter Obi’s words of condolence serve as a reminder of the importance of coming together to support one another during difficult times, and of the need to cherish the memories of those we have lost.

May her soul rest in peace.

Content created and supplied by: Gistking03 (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Expresses #Condolences #Tragic #Loss #commissioner #Dorcas #AfeniforoPeter Obi Expresses Condolences Over Tragic Loss of a former commissioner, Mrs. Dorcas Afeniforo Publish on 2023-02-06 16:32:09