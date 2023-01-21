Peter Obi expresses concern about INEC’s sudden extension for the party agent submissions.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been accused of “shady practices” by a representative for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Ndi Kato.

The tweet was published on her account on Thursday, where the comment was made.

Kato said that the Electoral Commission has quietly shifted the deadline for submitting party agents from the 20th to the 18th of January, 2023.

The development was discovered, she added, after INEC had already shut down its website on Wednesday night.

Kato cautioned the commission against any underhanded activities that might cost Nigerians the election this year.

Her tweet said, “@inecnigeria your dubious practices may cost Nigerians this crucial election. You originally set the deadline for parties to submit their agents for the 20th of January, however you abruptly shut down the portal last night (the 18th) and updated your website to reflect the new deadline (the 18th).

@inecnigeria Why did you tell Nigerians that registration for polling units would close on the 20th, while in reality it closed on the 18th?

