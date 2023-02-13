Peter Obi Explains Why He Campaigns In The Market

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has shed more light on the motive behind his usual habit of going to the markets to have his campaign, since the campaign rally began.

While speaking to Channels Television, Seun asked him some questions bordering on his visit to the Alaba market and Computer Village for campaign, Mr Peter Obi explained that he has visited every states in Nigeria and also the Federal Capital Territory. He said that during his campaign, he visited several states of the federation twice including Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna and others.

He said his reason for going to the market is due to his agenda of moving Nigeria from consumption to a country that produces things. He said that he can’t be able to achieve that if he doesn’t meet these market men and women. He said that he always meet them in order to interact with them. He also said that he has been visiting industrialists and agriculturists too.

