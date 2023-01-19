Peter Obi Endorsement: I Will Be Punished By God If I Know What Is Right And I Don’t Do It- Obasanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no more news that the former president Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed Peter Obi as his preferred aspirant among other presidential aspirants in the forth coming election.

Obasanjo has also revealed why he decided to support Peter Obi against APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar.

According to Daily Post news media, it was reported speaking on why he declared his support for Obi against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obasanjo said “I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be.”

Ex president Olusegun Obasanjo declaring support for Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi in the public has also led some politicians from different political parties to criticize him.

