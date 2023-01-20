Peter Obi Driver Was Found With N250m In 10 Suitcases In 2013, Within His Company Premises— Obunike Ohaegbu claims

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour party, is the target of several corruption claims, according to Obunike Ohaegbu.

Peter Obi, according to Obunike, has a list of corruption allegations that have not yet been looked into. Obunike urged the security agencies to start looking into the former Anambra state governor. Obunike cites one of these charges as the discovery of N250 million in 10 suitcases by Peter Obi’s driver in 2013 while they were both in Peter Obi’s official vehicle and on the property of his business.

According to Obunike, “On October 21st, 2013, there is a claim that N250 million was laundered and placed in 10 suitcases. The cash was discovered on the grounds of his own business in Lagos, together with his driver, and in his official vehicle. Clearly, the amount of money involved exceeded the N5 million threshold that people are anticipated to have.”

Obunike went on to make more accusations of corruption against Peter Obi and demanded that these be the subject of a formal investigation.

