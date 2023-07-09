Peter Obi Doesn’t Have LP’s Authority To Begin To Undermine The Status Of The Mr President- Arabambi

Mr Abayomi Arabambi, who is the factional spokesperson of the Labour Party, has noted that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, doesn’t have the authority of the Labour Party, to begin to undermine the status of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as an ordinary presidential candidate of their party.

Speaking further, Mr Arabambi made it known that Peter Obi and his supporters should wait for the Tribunal to decide, so that Nigerians will know the person that actually won the just concluded presidential election.

Mr Arabambi made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, as he was reacting to the report of Mr Peter Obi deleting a tweet where he referred to Bola Tinubu as his President.

He said: “Peter Obi is just a nominal Presidential Candidate of our party. He (Peter Obi) doesn’t have the authority to undermine the status of Mr President. Yes, it’s in the tribunal, I think he should wait for the tribunal.”

Speaking further, the factional spokesperson of the Labour Party noted that the recent statement that was made by Pa Ayo Adebanjo, claiming that he doesn’t regard Tinubu as president pending court decision and Peter Obi’s action are treasonable offences, noting that they are acts of them trying to intimate or overthrow a sitting President.

It should be recalled that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, recently deleted a certain tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, referring to Bola Tinubu, as “Mr President.” Since then, people have been criticising him for deleting the said tweet.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Start Watching From 2:39



