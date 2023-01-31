Peter Obi Does Not Live Among you, He Lives in Lagos – Bola Tinubu Tells The People Of Anambra Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a swipe at one of his opponents, Peter Obi.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. He has been enjoying massive support from many Nigerians across social media platforms since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party.

Tinubu, who was in Anambra State today for his presidential campaign rally said; “I know I can do these things because I made similar progress as governor of Lagos. Meanwhile, one of my opponents is a former governor of your state. But he does not live among you. He lives in Lagos.”

The former Governor of Lagos State stated that he lives in Lagos because he is pleased with the progress they made in turning Lagos into one of Africa’s biggest economies.

Source – Bayo Onanuga Official Facebook Page

