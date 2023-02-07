Peter Obi: Do Not Waste Your Votes On Labour Party – Dogara Tells Southern Kaduna Residents

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former House of Representatives speaker, Yakubu Dogara, has warned Nigerians not to waste their votes on the Labour Party in the 2019 elections.

Dogara recently switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and endorsed the PDP’s presidential contender, Atiku Abubakar, citing God’s admonition against waste.

According to the lawmaker’s Monday speech in Southern Kaduna, he needs between 35 and 40 percent of the vote in the North-West and an outright victory in the other zones to become president. The Labour Party, he said, has no chance of winning even 25 percent of the vote in the region.

It is not my business to counsel you what to do, Speaker Dogara said to the people of Southern Kaduna. As far as I’m concerned, we’re already well aware of what I’m about to tell you.

If you’re a lousy politician, the votes per zone announced by INEC should make you rethink your chances of becoming Nigeria’s president. Is there a good chance you’ll receive considerable backing from people in the Northwest?

To become president of Nigeria, you need between 35 and 40 percent of the vote in the North-West and to easily win in the other zones. That being the case, can the Labour Party get 25% of the vote in the North? West’s Of course not. So then, let’s. God and Christ both speak out against waste in the Bible. Although my knowledge of the Bible much exceeds that of the Qur’an, the latter is largely irrelevant to me. Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ disapproved of wasted food.

Therefore, anyone who tells you to waste your time voting is on the side of the antichrist. Please give that some serious consideration and let it sink in. Our God is not a wasteful God; He uses all He creates. He insists that you put all He gives you up for sale and make a profit.

The slave went into hiding his talent (he hadn’t made a single kobo) before returning it to his master unharmed. In spite of this, you seem intent on throwing away the votes God has given you in the vain expectation that He will reward you nevertheless. By the way, you’re a useless and evil servant. These statements are not mine but those of Jesus Christ.

God willing, Nigeria will be set free, but in order for the country to be rebuilt, we must cast our ballots for Atiku and Okowa in the upcoming federal election. Let’s give in to the APC’s demands; they’re worried about Isah Ashiru seizing power in the state otherwise.

Adigunlisky (

)