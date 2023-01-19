Peter Obi Discloses Outcome Of Campaign Rally In Niger State

Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi paid tribute to supporters in Niger following the results of the state’s election rally. Naija News previously reported that on Thursday, January 19, 2023, state residents gathered at Minnesota’s Polo Grounds to welcome the former Anambra governor, vice-presidential candidate Dutty, and other party leaders. State residents repeated the event in Kaduna state on Wednesday, with a large vote for the Labor Party. This development contradicted his Rufai Governor, Malam Nasir El, who boasted during the campaign that he would not give up 200 people in a state.

Peter Obi said on Twitter that his engagement with the Niger constituency has been very productive According to him, it was a great pleasure to work with the people of the state to take back the country from a corrupt leader. he wrote: “Today, it was an honor to work with the great people of the state of Niger in the ongoing movement to take back our country. It was a very productive engagement.

Content created and supplied by: Onyesblog (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Discloses #Outcome #Campaign #Rally #Niger #StatePeter Obi Discloses Outcome Of Campaign Rally In Niger State Publish on 2023-01-20 00:38:05