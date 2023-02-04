Peter Obi Didn’t Understand The Role Of A Governor, Can’t Be Trusted As The Next President – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has claimed that his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, didn’t understand his role when he was governor of Anambra State. While speaking to his supporters in Osun State, Tinubu reportedly said that Obi was overwhelmed when he was given the responsibility to lead a state and he can’t be trusted to lead the country.

According to the report published by Premium Times, Tinubu reiterated that a governor is not expected to save money that should have been used to develop the state. Recall that Peter Obi remained unapologetic after he was slammed several times for talking about how he saved money for Anambra state during his tenure.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd of people at the venue of the campaign rally in Osogbo, Osun State, Tinubu said that Obi is not a visionary leader, adding that he proudly saved the money of the people instead of empowering new leaders.

“He (Peter Obi) was meant to nurture and empower new leaders. In eight years, he did none of that. He is no visionary leader, he is the man who proudly buried his talents because he knew no better.”

The APC presidential candidate urged Nigerians to reject Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, adding that he can’t be trusted to become the next president of the country.

“This man who could not even understand the proper role of a governor cannot be trusted as the next president. Reject him.”

