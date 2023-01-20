Peter Obi Didn’t Even Allow Labour Party To Freely Campaign In Anambra State – Charles Soludo

Anambra Governor Charles Soludo has hit back at critics who have accused his government of ripping off the campaign materials of the state Labour Party.

In an interview with Channels Television, Governor Charles Soludo noted that Peter Obi had been allowed government assets to be used for campaigning on several occasions.

He said Peter Obi refused to allow Labour to campaign freely in Anambra state during his tenure as governor, but twice he was allowed to use government buildings.

Charles Soludo pointed out that Labour could not be allowed to continue to use government facilities for free, while other candidates from other parties did not protest.

Charles Soludo said: “You know I twice allowed the Labour presidential candidate to use Government House, which was government property, without paying a dime.”

“When he was governor. He (Peter Obi) did not even allow Labour Party to campaign in Anambra. He refused them even the venue they paid for, but I allowed him to use the building twice for free. We cannot give them everything for free and nobody from PDP is complaining and neither is the APC. Nobody else, why is it only them?”

