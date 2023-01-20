Peter Obi Didn’t Even Allow Labour Party To Freely Campaign In Anambra State- Charles Soludo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo has replied critics who accused his government of pulling down campaign materials of the Labour Party in the state.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, governor Charles Soludo noted that, he has granted Peter Obi opportunity to make use of government properties for his campaign more than once.

He said even though Peter Obi refused to allow Labour Party to campaign freely in Anambra state when he was governor, he allowed him to make use of the government house twice.

Charles Soludo however, noted that they can’t continue to allow Labour Party to make use of state facilities free of charge, when other candidates from other political parties are not complaining.

Charles Soludo said “It is on record and everybody know that I have for two times, granted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party to use government property, government house for his campaign without charging him a penny. Nobody has done that, he didn’t do that when he was governor.

“He (Peter Obi) didn’t even allow Labour Party where he is now, to freely campaign in Anambra state. He denied them even the venue that they paid for but, I have allowed him to use government house twice free of charge. We can’t continue to give them everything for free when other candidates, nobody from PDP is complaining, APC not complaining, nobody else, why is it only them?”

