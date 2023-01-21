This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Did Not Visit My Palace & I Never Endorsed Peter Obi – Sultan Of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar Says

The Sultan Of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has denied the report that he endorsed the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi. He went on and also denied the report that Peter Obi visited his palace.

The Sultan of Sokoto made this disclosure in a statement that was released by his Media Aide, Prince Bashir, stating it clearly that Obi never visited the Sultan’s palace on Wednesday or Thursday, Sahara Reporters reported.

Furthermore, he challenged those who claimed that Sultan of Sokoto endorsed Peter Obi to publish a copy of the letter that was written by the Sultan or a video or audio clip where he endorsed Peter Obi.

Recall that it was recently reported that the Sultan of Sokoto asked Nigerians to hold him responsible if Peter Obi fails to perform as Nigeria’s president, if elected.

In addition, the Sultan of himself confirm that he never endorsed Peter Obi or any other presidential candidate. He made this confirmation when he attended the National Peace Meeting with Nigeria’s presidential candidates in Abuja on Friday, describing the reported endorsement of Peter Obi as false, Sahara Reporters also reported.

Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting patiently to decide who becomes the next president of Nigeria. The sultan or any other person have no right to decide for Nigerians.

