Peter Obi Did Not Petition Any Court In The US Concerning Tinubu, I Think Only Atiku Did That – Ifoh

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh has stated the presidential candidate of the party in the last general elections, Peter Obi did not petition any court in the United States against the winner of the election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obiora Ifoh was reacting after Atiku Abubakar took filed a petition seeking to obtain more information about Tinubu’s academic records at Chicago State University in a court in the United States of America, USA.

Both Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are currently challenging the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The Punch paper reported that reacting if Peter Obi filed a case against Tinubu in the United States of America, Obiora Ifoh said; “Our candidate (Peter Obi) did not petition any court in the US concerning Tinubu. I think only Atiku did that. But what we are saying is that Mr Peter Obi should be declared the authentic winner of the election after winning a majority of lawful votes.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party added; “Despite the shenanigans perpetrated during the election, Obi still clearly won. We have provided the evidence to support our position, and we know that the learned justices will allow themselves to be guided by the evidence before arriving at a judgment. This is our position, and nothing can change it.”

