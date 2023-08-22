Peter Obi Did Not Petition Any Court In The US Concerning Tinubu, I Think Only Atiku Did That” -Ifoh

As reported by Punch papers, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, has clarified that their presidential candidate in the recent general elections, Peter Obi, did not file any petition in a United States court against the election winner, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obiora Ifoh’s statement was prompted by Atiku Abubakar’s filing of a petition in a US court to access additional information about Tinubu’s academic records at Chicago State University.

Both Peter Obi from the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party are presently challenging Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory under the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Obiora Ifoh emphasized that Peter Obi did not initiate a legal case against Tinubu in the United States and clarified, “Our candidate, Peter Obi, did not file any US court petition regarding Tinubu. Only Atiku, as far as we know, took that step. Nonetheless, our position is that Mr. Peter Obi should be declared the rightful winner of the election, having secured the majority of lawful votes.”

He went on to say, “Despite the irregularities during the election, Obi’s triumph remains evident. We have provided evidence supporting our stance, and we have confidence that the justices will carefully review the evidence when reaching their judgment. This is our standpoint, and it remains unaltered.”

