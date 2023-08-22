Peter Obi Did Not Petition Any Court In The US Concerning Tinubu, I Think Only Atiku Did That – Ifoh

According to Labour Party National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, Peter Obi, who ran for president but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not file any legal action in the United States.

Obiora Ifoh made this remark after Atiku Abubakar petitioned a court in the United States of America, USA, for access to Tinubu’s Chicago State University academic records.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party have both filed petitions with the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, disputing the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

According to a story in The Punch, Obiora Ifoh’s response to the possibility that Peter Obi would sue Tinubu in the United States was, “Our candidate (Peter Obi) did not petition any court in the US concerning Tinubu.” Only Atiku did it to my knowledge. But what we’re saying is that Mr. Peter Obi, who received the most valid votes, should be officially recognised as the election’s victor.

(Photo by: The Nation’s Official Facebook Page)

According to the Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary: “Despite the irregularities performed during the election, Obi still clearly won. We’ve laid forth the evidence that supports our side of the argument, and we have faith that the learned justices will let that data inform their decision. Nothing can sway us from this position.

