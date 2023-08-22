Peter Obi Did Not Petition Any Court In The US Concerning Tinubu, I Think Atiku Did That – Ifoh

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh insisted that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, did not petition against President Tinubu in any court in the United States.

Recall that Peter Obi (LP) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP) never accepted the result of the 2023 presidential election announced by INEC and they are currently in court challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

According to the Punch paper, Obiora Ifoh stated that Obi didn’t petition any court in the US against Tinubu.

His word reads:

“Our candidate (Peter Obi) did not petition any court in the US concerning Tinubu. I think only Atiku did that. But what we are saying is that Mr. Peter Obi should be declared the authentic winner of the election after winning a majority of lawful votes.”

He also added; “Despite the shenanigans perpetrated during the election, Obi still clearly won. We have provided the evidence to support our position, and we know that the learned justices will allow themselves to be guided by the evidence before arriving at a judgment. This is our position, and nothing can change it.”

