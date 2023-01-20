Peter Obi did not have any assembly members but he was able to transform Anambra- Kenneth Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has expressed confidence that his principal, Peter Obi will perform as president even if Labour Party do not have majority members in the national assembly.

Asked on Trust TV, if Labour party wins the presidency, they might face a situation where they might not have the majority in the national assembly which might become a problem when it comes to policy implementation and moving forward. How prepared are you for that kind of scenario?

He said, “we are in a country where you have the ruling party controlling the executive branch and the national assembly having absolute majority, what have they done for us?

PDP has monstrously majority members in the national assembly controlling the executive branch, what did they do for Nigerians? Meaning that is zero basis for performance in Nigeria.

You know, they always say when two elephants fight, the grass suffers but people have not known that even when two elephants make love, the grass will still suffer.”

“So you see, these two branches of government they are no longer checking and balancing each other. They are now colluding to defraud and fleece Nigerians of their common patrimony.

This is one of the best things that will happen to Nigeria where you have the national assembly as an institution that can check and balance the executive. And you have an executive that will not be willing to use Nigeria’s money to illicitly bribe its way in the national assembly.

Now having said that, Peter Obi as a person has experienced that before. As a Governor of Anambra State, he had no member of the House of assembly, not one. But he was able to transform a state from being the worst state to the best.”

