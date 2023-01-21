Peter Obi Did Not Attend Or Send Anyone To Represent Him At The Peace Accord Meeting – Tinubu’s Aide

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An aide to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Mr. Bayo Onanuga, has taken to his social media platform (Facebook page) to talk about the absence of Peter Obi at the recent peace accord meeting.

Mr. Bayo Onanuga, who is a member of the ruling party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said, “Peter Obi did not attend or send anyone to represent him at the follow up to the peace accord meeting.”

Speaking further, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said, “Peter Obi was not the only one who was absent. Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) was also absent but he was represented.”

Again, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, “at the meeting, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu radiated warmth, shook hands and exchanged banters with other presidential Aspirants because for him, there is no bitterness in politics.”

Lastly, Tinubu’s aide said, “the meeting of the National Peace Committee held at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja and Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar was present.”

