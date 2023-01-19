Peter Obi Did Not Allow The Labour Party To Campaign Freely When He Was Governor Of Anambra-Soludo

The executive Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has alleged that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi did not allow the party to campaign freely when he was Governor of the state.

Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who is against the political aspiration of Peter Obi made this known today in an exclusive interview with Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television.

Soludo alleged that Peter Obi denied the Labour Party even the venue they paid for when he was Governor of Anambra State adding that he has allowed the same Peter Obi to use Government House twice for his campaigns.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party some months ago to contest for the presidency. He is currently one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

