“Peter Obi Did Not Allow Labour Party To Use Govt. Properties When He Was Anambra Governor” – Soludo

During a recent interview with the executive Governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, he spoke about the days of Labour Party’s Peter Gregory Obi as the governor of Anambra state.

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo said, “Peter Obi did not even allow Labour Party to use government properties when he was a governor but I am allowing him to do so.” He added, “that is why i don’t want to waste my time talking about the issue of his campaign billboard being removed by the state’s agency.”

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo spoke further saying, “I am now the national leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). We have a presidential candidate who is from Anambra state and we will do our best to Campaign massively for him even though I know that Peter Obi, who also hails from the state, will win Anambra state during the presidential election.”

