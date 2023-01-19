Peter Obi Did Not Allow Labour Party To Campaign In Anambra When He Was Governor—Soludo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During an interview with Channels Television, the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, stated that Peter Obi refused to allow the Labour Party to campaign in Anambra State when he was the governor of the state. He added that Peter Obi even denied the Labor Party the venue they paid for.

He further stated that he has allowed them to use government properties to campaign in his state twice. He added that he’s the only one who tolerates free and fair electoral processes.

According to him, “It’s on record, and everybody knows, that for two times the government granted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party permission to use government properties and a government house for his campaign without charging him a penny.” Nobody has done that; he didn’t do that when he was governor. He didn’t even allow the Labour Party, where he is now, to campaign in Anambra. He denied them even the venue that they paid for.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Channels Television

Square (

)