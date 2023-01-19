NEWS

Peter Obi Did Not Allow Labour Party To Campaign In Anambra When He Was Governor—Soludo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 349 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During an interview with Channels Television, the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, stated that Peter Obi refused to allow the Labour Party to campaign in Anambra State when he was the governor of the state. He added that Peter Obi even denied the Labor Party the venue they paid for.

He further stated that he has allowed them to use government properties to campaign in his state twice. He added that he’s the only one who tolerates free and fair electoral processes. 

According to him, “It’s on record, and everybody knows, that for two times the government granted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party permission to use government properties and a government house for his campaign without charging him a penny.” Nobody has done that; he didn’t do that when he was governor. He didn’t even allow the Labour Party, where he is now, to campaign in Anambra. He denied them even the venue that they paid for.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post. 

Video credit: Channels Television

Square (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Photos and Videos as Supporters Flood Kafancha, Kaduna State, to rally for Obi/Datti in style

2 mins ago

APC Campaign Team Reveals Why Vice President, Osinbajo, Has Not Been Attending Tinubu’s Rallies

10 mins ago

2023 Polls: ‘ Obi Will Win 25% In Over 24 States In A Fair Presidential Election.

16 mins ago

Video: Mammoth Crowd Chant ‘Sai Obi’ As Peter Obi Visits The Chief Of Kagoro In Southern Kaduna

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button