Peter Obi: Despite Leaving Office For About 20 Years, Obasanjo Is Still Relevant- Osita Okechukwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, claimed that even though Obasanjo left office almost 20 years ago, he is still relevant and that people can still see him moving around strongly with Peter Obi.

Osita Okechukwu provided the example during an interview with Arise for the Morning Show program when Rufai Oseni questioned him about what had changed over time for the APC members who had always referred to Buhari as “Sei baba” to now be challenging him to the extent that they had even gone to court. If not, he questioned, “see finish.”

In the meeting yesterday that was organized by their APC national chairman, Osita Okechukwu stated that all they did was to calm the situation and that they simply appealed for the government’s help which may be by way of new currency in the banks so that Nigerians can access their money.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

On the issue of “see finish,” Osita, however noted that “Nobody, not even the Bible, can rule out a man who is still alive. You can still see ex-president Obasanjo backing Peter Obi and traveling the nation to get people to vote for Obi despite having been out of office for nearly 20 years. So, if you’re suggesting that since President Buhari is returning to Daura on May 29, that’s it, I don’t believe that’s wise, and I don’t think my people would be thinking that way either.”

What are your thoughts on this? Please share your thoughts in the comment section.

HealthTourist (

)